Masinloc fisherman explains how Chinese presence impacts their livelihood

Watch more on iWantTFC

A fisherman in Masinloc, Zambales lamented Wednesday (September 27) how Chinese troops have prevented his community from fishing in Scarborough Shoal, detailing how the fresh tensions have impacted their livelihood.

Dodong Jordan said that even though the floating barrier in Bajo de Masinloc has since been removed by the Philippine Coast Guard, they are still afraid to fish in the area due to the presence of the Chinese.

He added that the Chinese Coast Guard would even watch them when they attempt to fish in the area.

(Interview by Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News)