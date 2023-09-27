Home > News LOOK: Filipino fishing vessels in Masinloc, Zambales ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 07:52 PM | Updated as of Sep 27 2023 08:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Several Filipino fishing vessels are seen Wednesday (September 27) docked or ashore in Masinloc, Zambales amid fresh tensions between the Philippines and China over the latter's installment of a floating barrier in Bajo de Masinloc. Leonardo Cuaresma, president of the New Masinloc Fishermen's Association, said the 300-meter-long barrier could have significantly impacted their livelihood had it not been removed by the Philippine Coast Guard. (Report by Jacque Manabat and Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: China Philippines fishing vessels Scarborough Shoal Bajo de Masinloc Zambales West Philippine Sea