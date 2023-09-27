LOOK: Filipino fishing vessels in Masinloc, Zambales

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several Filipino fishing vessels are seen Wednesday (September 27) docked or ashore in Masinloc, Zambales amid fresh tensions between the Philippines and China over the latter's installment of a floating barrier in Bajo de Masinloc.

Leonardo Cuaresma, president of the New Masinloc Fishermen's Association, said the 300-meter-long barrier could have significantly impacted their livelihood had it not been removed by the Philippine Coast Guard.

(Report by Jacque Manabat and Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News)