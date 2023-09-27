Home > News Lawmakers to realign confidential funds of OVP, DepEd and other civilian agencies ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine lawmakers moved to reallocate confidential intelligence funds from government agencies that are deemed to have no use for them. The decision was made amid fierce criticism of confidential funds given to the vice president and calls to boost security in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight confidential intelligence funds OVP Office of the Vice President DepEd Department of Education security