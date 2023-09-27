Home  >  News

Lawmakers to realign confidential funds of OVP, DepEd and other civilian agencies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 11:01 PM

Philippine lawmakers moved to reallocate confidential intelligence funds from government agencies that are deemed to have no use for them.

The decision was made amid fierce criticism of confidential funds given to the vice president and calls to boost security in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2023
