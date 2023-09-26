Home  >  News

House budget hearing for DepEd, OVP rescheduled

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:10 AM

Philippine House lawmakers rescheduled deliberations on the proposed budgets of Vice President and concurrent education chief Sara Duterte after she failed to attend hearings on Tuesday.

A lawmaker earlier revealed that Duterte had asked for P403 million to be added to her budgets last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023
