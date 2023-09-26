Home > News House budget hearing for DepEd, OVP rescheduled ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine House lawmakers rescheduled deliberations on the proposed budgets of Vice President and concurrent education chief Sara Duterte after she failed to attend hearings on Tuesday. A lawmaker earlier revealed that Duterte had asked for P403 million to be added to her budgets last year. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Sara Duterte OVP Office of the Vice President DepEd Department of Education budget deliberations