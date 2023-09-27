Home  >  News

Ex-SC justice says China can be sued for depriving fishermen of livelihood

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 11:24 PM

A former Philippine Supreme Court justice supported a lawsuit that will hold China liable for depriving Filipino fishermen of their livelihood at the Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippine defense chief denounces China for accusing the Philippines of stirring trouble in the disputed waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2023
