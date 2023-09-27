Home > News Ex-SC justice says China can be sued for depriving fishermen of livelihood ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A former Philippine Supreme Court justice supported a lawsuit that will hold China liable for depriving Filipino fishermen of their livelihood at the Scarborough Shoal. The Philippine defense chief denounces China for accusing the Philippines of stirring trouble in the disputed waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Supreme Court China Scarborough Shoal West Philippine Sea fisherfolk