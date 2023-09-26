Home > News DICT investigates ransomware attack on PhilHealth system ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The national health insurer of the Philippines rejected a ransom demand by hackers who locked it out of its database. PhilHealth said it will render services manually amid the online system breach. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight ransomware PhilHealth database hackers