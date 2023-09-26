Home  >  News

DICT investigates ransomware attack on PhilHealth system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:12 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The national health insurer of the Philippines rejected a ransom demand by hackers who locked it out of its database.

PhilHealth said it will render services manually amid the online system breach. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   ransomware   PhilHealth   database   hackers  