Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A typhoon outside the Philippine area of responsibility is forecast to dampen the eastern parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

Typhoon Mindulle will be called "Lani" when it enters PAR on Tuesday morning, said PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion.

Its trough or extension will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country on Monday, he said.

"Pagpasok niya po ay hindi ito inaasahang lalapit sa anumang bahagi ng bansa, ibig sabihin wala itong direktong epekto sa anumang bahagi ng bansa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(When it enters, it is not expected to go near any part of the country, meaning it will not have a direct effect.)