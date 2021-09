Watch more on iWantTFC

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Looc, Occidental Mindoro on Monday morning, rattling parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said DPWH has deployed teams to assess structural integrity and damage of key infrastructure in Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro and other nearby provinces after the quake.