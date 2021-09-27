Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Fewer areas are grappling with outbreaks of African swine fever, which previously slashed the local supply of pork and pushed up its prices, the agriculture department said on Monday.

ASF-hit areas have gone down to 65 barangays in 13 provinces as of Sept. 23, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Noel Reyes.

"Lumiliit na po ito, hindi kagaya noong nakaraang mga taon na talagang grabe ang atin pong incidence. At in fact, marami na pong areas dito sa Luzon ang wala nang ASF," Reyes said in a televised public briefing.

(Our incidence is getting smaller, unlike previous years. And in fact, many areas in Luzon no longer have ASF.)

LINK

Agri dept sets aside P300 million for lending to hog raisers in 'green zones'

https://news.abs-cbn.com/video/business/09/13/21/agri-dept-sets-aside-p300-million-to-lend-hog-raisers

Fatal to hogs but not to humans, African swine fever was previously detected in 493 cities and municipalities in 12 regions, President Rodrigo Duterte said in May, when he declared a nationwide state of calamity over ASF.

ASF in May also prompted Duterte to raise pork's minimum access volume, which refers to the quantity of an agricultural product that may be imported with a lower tariff.

"Mayroon pong 73,700 metric tons of pork, iyan po ang parating natin at dumating na dito po sa mga cold storage," Reyes said.

"Ito naman po ay paghahanda para naman po sa ating holiday season, siyempre po tumataas ang demand ng ating karneng baboy," he added.

(There are 73,700 metric tons of pork that will arrive and has arrived here in cold storage facilities. This is in preparation for our holiday season, of course, during which our demand for pork goes up.)