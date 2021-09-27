120 paaralan lalahok sa limited face-to-face classes; guidelines inilabas na

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tuloy na ang limited face-to-face classes matapos mabuo ang joint guidelines ng Department of Health at Department of Education sa pagpapatupad nito. Iba man sa nakasanayang physical classes, layunin ng mga ahensiyang balansehin ang kalidad ng edukasyon at kaligtasan ng mga estudyante ngayong may pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Setyembre 2021