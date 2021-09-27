Home  >  News

PatrolPH

120 paaralan lalahok sa limited face-to-face classes; guidelines inilabas na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2021 07:34 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tuloy na ang limited face-to-face classes matapos mabuo ang joint guidelines ng Department of Health at Department of Education sa pagpapatupad nito. Iba man sa nakasanayang physical classes, layunin ng mga ahensiyang balansehin ang kalidad ng edukasyon at kaligtasan ng mga estudyante ngayong may pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Setyembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   education   Department of Education   Department of Health   DOH   DepEd   limited face-to-face classes   guidelines   pilot implementation   School Year 2021-2022   distance learning   face-to-face classes  