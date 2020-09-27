Home  >  News

Pulisya, grupo nagbabala sa pagsali sa online 'challenges'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2020 06:28 PM

Nagbabala ang pulisya at ang grupong Save the Children Philippines laban sa mga nauusong challenge sa social media, kabilang ang pagpo-post ng larawan ng mga bata na posibleng magamit umano sa masamang paraan. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Linggo, 27 Setyembre 2020

