88 pct of learning modules delivered to students: DepEd

MANILA - Around 88 percent of self-learning modules have been distributed to public school students, who will mostly be studying at home beginning Oct. 5 due to the COVID-19, the Department of Education said Sunday.

"As of September 19, 88.6 percent na po ng mga self-learning module ay naihatid na sa mga mag-aaral," Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Escobedo shared that the DepEd's field units have been working with local government units and barangay officials in the distribution of the modules.

"Ang pamamaraan nila ay inihahatid nila ito (modules) at binibigay sa mga magulang. Mayroon naman, kung hindi puwede ang magulang, naga-identify sila ng mga pick-up, delivery points sa barangay o kaya sitio," he explained.

(What they do is they deliver the modules and give it to the parents. If the parents are not available, they identify pick-up or delivery points in the barangay or sitio.)

Modular learning is only one of the components of distance or blended learning, which will be implemented for the upcoming school year since in-person classes remain suspended due to COVID-19. Students can also learn through online classes, and TV- and radio-based instructions.

Printed modules will be used especially in areas that cannot be reached by TV and radio, or have no internet connection, said Escobedo.

Escobedo also said over 542,000 teachers have been trained for distance or blended learning.

Some 8 million parents and guardians have also been trained on the new learning methods, he added.

As of Sept. 25, 24.6 million learners across the country have enrolled in the basic education system, according to Dep Ed data.