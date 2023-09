Watch more on iWantTFC

Worried about haze or smog in your area? Time to check the air quality index on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources- Environmental Management Bureau website.

DENR Assistant Secretary Gilbert Gonzales said residents of Metro Manila and other parts of the country may soon need to check air quality conditions in their areas following days of smog in the metropolis.

Gonzales said the air quality management section of the DENR EMB website (https://air.emb.gov.ph/ambient-air-quality-monitoring/) monitors real-time ambient air quality in Metro Manila.

"Every 4 hours 'yung kinukuha naming data para ma-track namin kung ano ang nagiging conditions," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Siguro dapat ma-inform and maging aware ang general public para alam nila na sa area nila ay kung di maganda ang kanilang air qualiy they can use face masks lalo na 'yung mga may respiratory problems."