Marcos watching F1 race in SG brought up in travel budget deliberations

Watch more on iWantTFC

The attendance of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in the 2023 Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix was brought up in the plenary deliberations for the 2024 General Appropriations Act at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 26.

In his interpellation, Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel sought details of the travel expenses and proposed travel budget of the Office of the President (OP), at one point asking if Marcos intends to also attend 2024 edition of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo, former Social Welfare Secretary and sponsor of the OP's budget, did not give a direct answer but pointed out that Marcos attended the F1 race in September "upon invitation from a group."

First Lady Liza Marcos, who accompanied the President in Singapore, earlier said that F1 "is a global sport that provides opportunities for networking with a diverse range of people — including political figures, celebrities, and business leaders."