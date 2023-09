Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Risa Hontiveros did not mince words in criticizing what she branded as the "magic" spending of the Office of the Vice President's P125-million confidential funds in just 11 days in 2022.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, September 26, Hontiveros pointed out that the Philippine Coast Guard had to make do with P170 million in confidential funds for 17 years, while the office of Vice President Sara Duterte "did not even reach two weeks" in spending its allotted confidential funds last year.

"Saan niyo dinala ang pera? Naghihintay ng resibo ang buong Pilipinas," Hontiveros told the OVP.

