Habagat cools S. Luzon, Visayas; a chance of thunderstorms in Metro Manila

Cloudy skies with a chance of localized thunderstorms. This is the forecast for Metro Manila on Tuesday even as the southwest monsoon affects the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Lorie Dela Cruz said isolated thunderstorms in Metro Manila could bring heavy rains but only for a short while.

"Pwedeng heavy rains pero sandali lang pero possible na mag cause ng baha," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The weather bureau is also monitoring a low pressure east of the country LPA east of the country but noted it is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone.