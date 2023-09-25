Home  >  News

'News Patrol': Floating barrier na inilatag ng China sa Bajo de Masinloc, inalis ng PCG

Posted at Sep 26 2023 12:10 AM

Tinanggal na ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang floating barrier na nilagay ng China sa Bajo De Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal sa West Philippine Sea. 

Ayon sa PCG, peligro sa paglalayag ang floaring barrier, na isang malinaw na paglabag sa international law. News Patrol, Lunes, Setyembre 25.
