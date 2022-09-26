Home > News Typhoon Karding leaves devastation in wake ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2022 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Super typhoon Noru, known in the Philippines as Karding, left a trail of destruction on the country’s main island of Luzon. The storm significantly weakened after hitting the Sierra Madre mountain range, but it still caused significant damage as it barreled through a large part of central Luzon on Sunday. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Karding KardingPH Karding aftermath Quezon Polillo Island /news/09/27/22/30-lawmakers-seek-reversal-of-budget-cuts-to-sucs/news/09/26/22/sundalo-patay-sa-pag-atake-umano-ng-npa-sa-n-samar/video/news/09/26/22/karding-prompts-evacuation-in-marikina-as-river-swells/video/news/09/26/22/marcos-says-karding-survivors-to-receive-assistance/video/news/09/26/22/nueva-ecija-declares-state-of-calamity-in-karding-aftermath