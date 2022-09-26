Home  >  News

Typhoon Karding leaves devastation in wake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 11:17 PM

Super typhoon Noru, known in the Philippines as Karding, left a trail of destruction on the country’s main island of Luzon.

The storm significantly weakened after hitting the Sierra Madre mountain range, but it still caused significant damage as it barreled through a large part of central Luzon on Sunday. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2022
 
