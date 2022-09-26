PANOORIN: Hagupit ni Karding sa Pampanga

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Manaka-nakang pag-ulan na lamang ang nararanasan sa Pampanga ngayong Lunes pero magdamag na naramdaman ang bagsik ng Bagyong Karding sa buong lalawigan.

Maagang nagsara ang ilang mga establisimyento pati mga malls. Pagsapit ng alas otso ng gabi, naramdaman na ang malalakas na hampas ng hangin at buhos ng ulan sa malaking bahagi ng probinsya.

Sa video na inupload sa social media ni Jonas Alamariz mula Barangay Camba sa bayan ng Arayat, pasado alas nuebe kagabi, kita ang malakas na buhos ng ulan at hangin.

Lubog na ang kanilang bakuran at natumba ang ilang mga paso.

Ilang segundo pa matapos makuha ang video, nawalan na ng suplay ng kuryente.

Sa post naman ni Jenny Lozano mula Mexico, Pampanga, kita rin ang malakas na ulan at hangin at madilim na paligid dahil nawalan din ng suplay ng kuryente.

Nagbagsakan ang ilang sanga ng puno sa kahabaan ng Manila North Road sa tapat ng SM City sa lungsod ng San Fernando. Hinarangan ng mga ito ang southbound na bahagi ng daan.

Sa Mabalacat City, nakunan pa ng video ng isang residente ang pagspark ng mga kable ng kuryete sa poste na naging sanhi din ng power outage.

Dakong 11 p.m. isinailalim na sa red rainfall warning ang probinsya ng Pampanga.

As of 3 a.m., nasa 521 families o 1,919 individuals na from 9 affected municipalities ang inilikas sa ibat ibang evacuation centers.