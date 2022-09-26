Home  >  News

Paano naapektuhan ng Sierra Madre ang Bagyong Karding?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 07:53 PM

Ginugunita ngayon ang "Save Sierra Madre Day" na layong alalahanin ang mapaminsalang bahang dulot ng Bagyong Ondoy noong 2009. Pero ano nga ba ang epekto nito sa tuwing may dumadaang bagyo? Nagpa-Patrol, Wena Cos. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Setyembre 2022

