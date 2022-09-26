Home  >  News

‘Karding’ prompts evacuation in Marikina as river swells

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 11:48 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Super typhoon Karding revived traumatic memories of Metro Manila residents who live through monstrous floods spawned by typhoon Ondoy 13 years ago. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Karding   KardingPH   Ondoy   Marikina   Marikina River  