‘Karding’ leaves thousands homeless in Aurora province

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 11:21 PM | Updated as of Sep 26 2022 11:28 PM

Thousands of families were left homeless in the Philippine province of Aurora, where super typhoon Karding made its second landfall Sunday.

Officials in one town said Karding caused worse damage to their area, compared to a similarly strong typhoon that hit them two years ago. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2022
 
