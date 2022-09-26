Home  >  News

5 rescue workers die amid typhoon's onslaught

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 11:26 PM

Tragedy befell five rescuers in the Philippine province of Bulacan, as they were trying to get people to safety during the onslaught of super typhoon Karding. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2022
