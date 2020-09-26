Planong proklamasyon sa Duterte Youth nominee, iaakyat sa Korte Suprema

MAYNILA - Handang iakyat sa Korte Suprema ng grupo ng election lawyers ang usapin hinggil sa pagbibigay ng Commission on Elections ng certificate of proclamation sa first nominee ng Duterte Youth partylist.

“Aming idudulog sa Supreme Court the moment ilabas ng Comelec 'yung decision dito sa proclamation ni Ducielle Cardema,” pahayag ng abogadong si Emil Marañon.

Si Cardema ay asawa ni dating National Youth Commission chair Ronald Cardema, na kaniyang pinalitan matapos ito ma-disqualify bilang nominee ng grupo dahil lagpas na ito sa takdang edad para sa mga youth representative.

Giit ng grupo na hindi dapat nakasali sa eleksiyon noong 2019 ang Duterte Youth dahil hindi naman ito rehistrado.

“Sa ilalim ng batas at Konstitusyon hindi registered ang Duterte Youth at hindi po siya dapat bigyan ng seat,” saad niya.

Ipinagtataka rin ng grupo kung papaano inilusot ng Comelec ang naturang usapin.

“Bakit masyadong special ang treatment dito sa Duterte Youth partylist? Bakit pag sila yung involve nababali yung batas. Dapat umiral ang batas sa usaping ito?” sabi niya.

-- TeleRadyo, 26 Setyembre 2020