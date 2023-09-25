Home > News P125-M confidential funds nagastos ng OVP sa loob lang ng 11 araw noong 2022: COA ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2023 08:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tuloy-tuloy ang usapin sa 2024 national budget sa plenaryo ng House of Representatives. Ayon sa Commission on Audit, legal ang pagkakabigay ng pondo para sa confidential funds ng Office of the Vice President (OVP) noong 2022 pero pinagpapaliwanag pa rin nila ang OVP kung paano nito ginamit ang P125 milyong pondo noong nakaraang taon. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 25 Setyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news 2024 budget confidential funds Office of the Vice President budget hearing House of Representatives Commission on Audit COA Stella Quimbo /video/news/09/25/23/pcg-removes-barrier-set-up-by-china-in-bajo-de-masinloc/video/entertainment/09/25/23/mga-lugar-kung-saan-mapapanood-ang-kapamilya-online-live-nadagdagan/sports/09/25/23/asian-games-pinay-swimmers-fall-short-of-podium/video/life/09/25/23/kbyn-tindero-ng-tinapa-daing-mula-laguna-kinagigiliwan/video/news/09/25/23/mag-asawang-umabuso-umano-kay-elvie-vergara-nakadetene-na-sa-senado