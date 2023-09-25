Home  >  News

P125-M confidential funds nagastos ng OVP sa loob lang ng 11 araw noong 2022: COA

Posted at Sep 25 2023 08:42 PM

Tuloy-tuloy ang usapin sa 2024 national budget sa plenaryo ng House of Representatives. Ayon sa Commission on Audit, legal ang pagkakabigay ng pondo para sa confidential funds ng Office of the Vice President (OVP) noong 2022 pero pinagpapaliwanag pa rin nila ang OVP kung paano nito ginamit ang P125 milyong pondo noong nakaraang taon. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 25 Setyembre 2023

