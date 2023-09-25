Jinggoy Estrada 'losing patience' vs Chinese troops in WPS

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said Monday he is "losing patience" after floating barriers installed by the Chinese Coast Guard were discovered near the Scarborough Shoal.

The senator, who is also the chairman of the Senate defense committee, said he will soon visit Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc, to see what help he can extend to the fishermen affected by the incident.

Estrada is also mulling if they could convince the Department of National Defense to take action on the matter.

—Report by Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News