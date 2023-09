Aspiring lawyers celebrate last day of Bar Exams

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aspiring lawyers gathered at Mendiola in Manila Sunday to celebrate the final day of the 2023 Bar Examinations.

Data from the Supreme Court Facebook page showed a total of ​10,387 examinees took the 2023 Bar Examinations on the last day.

The Supreme Court also debunked rumors that the high court will use artificial intelligence to check this year’s Bar exams.

"The 2023 Bar Examinations shall be checked by four (4) examiners per subject, all of whom are established experts in their respective fields, and who are by no means created or powered by artificial intelligence," the SC said in an advisory.

The Office of the 2023 Bar Chair has also discovered the identity of the administrator of 2 Facebook accounts behind the false information.

"The Court is currently undertaking proper measures against the said individual, particularly, the prompt engagement of the National Bureau of Investigation in the conduct of criminal investigation of the nefarious activities and questionable circumstances surrounding this personality," the Court said.