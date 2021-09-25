Home  >  News

THROWBACK: What it takes to be a soldier

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 08:00 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) discusses on "Failon Ngayon" the different divisions of the military and the vacancies that it needs to fill. Watch this throwback episode to learn more about the qualifications and training candidates undergo to join the force.
 
Read More:  Failon Ngayon   Armed Forces of the Philippines   military   military recruitment   CA Throwback  