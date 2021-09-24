Home  >  News

Pharmally official admits swindling by firm

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 02:22 AM

An admission of wrongdoing. Philippine senators squeezed this out from an official of Pharmally Pharmaceutical, the company alleged to have sold overpriced supplies to the government. Johnson Manabat has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 24, 2021
