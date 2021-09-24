Home  >  News

Mobility restrictions slightly eased in Metro Manila amid alert level system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 02:48 AM

Mobility restrictions are slightly eased for Metro Manila residents as the region continues to pilot test a new quarantine alert system. Pia Gutierrez tells us more rules are expected to be relaxed further if the quarantine scheme is extended beyond September. ANC, The World Tonight, September 24, 2021
