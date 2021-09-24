Home  >  News

Bongbong Marcos tapped to run for president by father's party

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 02:30 AM

The son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos is nominated to run for president by the party founded by his father. Jacque Manabat reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 24, 2021
