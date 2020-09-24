Habagat to stir rains as low pressure area looms

The southwest monsoon or habagat on Friday will dampen parts of the country while a low pressure area threatens to creep closer, said the state weather bureau.

The LPA was 615 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora at 3 a.m. It may either fizzle out in 36 to 48 hours or trudge closer to the country, said PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario.

The habagat meanwhile will bring cloudy skies with rains over Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol and Western Visayas regions, he told TeleRadyo.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience generally fair weather with potential thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, he said.

PAGASA is monitoring another cloud cluster that could intensify into a storm before September ends, Ordinario said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 25, 2020

