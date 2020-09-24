Habagat to stir rains as low pressure area looms
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 25 2020 06:56 AM | Updated as of Sep 25 2020 08:19 AM
TeleRadyo, weather, weather top, weather today, weather updates, weather September 25, weather Philippines, rains, LPA, low pressure area, storm, PAGASA, habagat, southwest monsoon, La Niña, may bagyo ba, is there a storm
- /entertainment/09/25/20/mandy-moore-husband-taylor-goldsmith-expecting-baby-boy
- /overseas/09/25/20/enough-is-enough-china-attacks-us-at-security-council
- /news/09/25/20/iloilo-city-returns-to-mecq-as-coronavirus-cases-surge
- /overseas/09/25/20/man-asleep-in-speeding-self-driving-car-charged-with-dangerous-driving
- /overseas/09/25/20/israel-toughens-second-lockdown-as-virus-cases-surge