Home  >  News

FDA says COVID-19 vaccine approval in PH may come by April 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2020 11:27 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A coronavirus vaccine may not be available for public use here in the Philippines this year. The soonest the Food and Drug Administration expects to approve one would be by April 2021. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Food and Drug Administration   FDA coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine PH  