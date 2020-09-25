Home  >  News

Beijing reiterates refusal to recognize Manila's 2016 arbitral win

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2020 11:55 PM

Unfazed by President Rodrigo Duterte's move to invoke Manila's arbitral win in the South China Sea before the United Nations General Assembly.

The Chinese government said it does not recognize the ruling and even urges the Philippines to adhere to a supposed consensus between the two countries to shelve maritime disputes.

For one expert, here lies the problem. He said China would just continue to brush aside the Philippines if there will be no actions to back Duterte's strong statements on the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2020
