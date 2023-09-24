Home  >  News

PAGASA: Walang inaasahang bagyo sa susunod na 2-3 araw pero habagat patuloy na magdadala ng ulan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2023 07:44 PM

Walang inaasahang bagyo na papasok sa Philippine area of responsibility sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, ayon sa PAGASA, ngunit patuloy na magdadala ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan ang habagat.

Ayon kay PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina, wala ring low pressure area na nasa loob ng PAR, ngunit mayroong binabantayan ang ahensiya na 2 magkaibang LPA na parehong nasa karagatan sa labas ng PAR.

Patuloy rin na magdadala ng pag-ulan ang habagat sa malaking bahagi ng bansa, lalo na sa hapon at gabi.

Maari ring magdulot ng pagbaha sa ilang mga lugar ang biglaang buhos ng ulan dulot ng mga thunderstorm.

Payo ni Badrina, palaging magdala ng mga pananggalang sa ulan at maging alerto sa posibleng pagbaha lalo na sa mga mabababang lugar.

