Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

COVID-19 cases sa ilang lugar gaya ng Metro Manila, muling tumataas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2022 07:17 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Unti-unting tumaas muli ang mga bagong kaso ng COVID-19, partikular na sa Metro Manila. Tiniyak naman ng Department of Education na binabantayan nito ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 kasunod ng pagbabalik ng in-person classes. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 24 Setyembre 2022. 
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Manila   NCR   COVID-19   coronavirus   kalusugan   DepEd   Department of Education  