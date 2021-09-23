Home  >  News

Research group optimistic with PH COVID-19 situation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2021 01:12 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine research group has an optimistic outlook on the country's COVID situation, even as infections continued to rise in the northern Luzon region. More from Raphael Bosano. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2021
Read More:  Philippines   COVID-19   northern Luzon  