Duterte formally accepts nomination as VP candidate for PDP-Laban faction
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 24 2021 12:38 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte, Halalan 2022
- /video/news/09/24/21/duterte-accuses-gordon-of-committing-malversation
- /news/09/23/21/308-distressed-ofws-sa-riyadh-nabakunahan
- /overseas/09/23/21/saudi-arabia-opens-up-tourism-sector
- /news/09/23/21/abra-baguio-bohol-under-gcq-with-heightened-restrictions
- /blogs/opinions/09/23/21/what-the-objections-to-covid-19-control-measures-tell-us