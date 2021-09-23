Home  >  News

Duterte formally accepts nomination as VP candidate for PDP-Laban faction

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2021 12:38 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte doubles down on his 2022 vice presidential bid while the opposition continues to search for a standard bearer. Willard Cheng reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 23, 2021
 
Read More:  Rodrigo Duterte   Duterte   Duterte 2022   Duterte vice president  