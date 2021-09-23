Home  >  News

Booster shots para sa frontliners posible bago matapos ang 2021

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2021 07:17 AM | Updated as of Sep 24 2021 07:45 AM

Dahil patuloy ang pagdami ng bakuna, pinaghahandaan na rin ang pagbibigay ng booster shots sa mga healthcare workers.

Posible itong simulan bago matapos ang 2021 o sa mga unang buwan ng 2022. 

Sinabi ito ni vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. sa pagsalubong niya sa bagong batch ng Pfizer vaccine Huwebes ng gabi sa NAIA. Pero hihintayin pa rin ang mga pag-aaral ng siyensiya tungko dito.

Iginiit din niya ang kahalagahan ng pagbabakuna sa mga bata na may edad 12 hanggang 17.

Ginagawa na raw kasi ito sa ibang bansa.

Mas mapapabilis din aniya nito ang pagbabalik-eskwela ng mga estudyante.

Marami kasing mga magulang ang takot pabalikin sa eskwelahan ang mga anak kapag hindi pa bakunado. 

Samantala, tuloy naman ang pagdating ng mga bakuna.

Nasa 728,000 doses ng government-procured Pfizer ang dumating Huwebes. Nasa 51,000 ang dinala sa Cebu habang 92,000 naman ang sa Davao.

Tumataas na ang vaccination rate sa Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, at Metro Davao.

Sunod na target na pataasin ang vaccination rate sa Region 3 at Region 4A dahil konektado ang ekonomiya nito sa Metro Manila.

