US lawmakers introduce bill seeking to cut security aid to PH military, police

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2020 09:48 PM

The Philippines is again facing possible punishment from the international community over alleged human rights violations. After the European Parliament called for a review of the tariff incentives extended to the country, dozens of US lawmakers are now seeking to stop assistance to the Philippine military and police. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 24, 2020
 
