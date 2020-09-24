Home  >  News

Pagtigil ng suporta sa PH military, police, itinutulak sa US

Posted at Sep 24 2020 08:22 PM

Ipinapanukala sa Estados Unidos ang isang batas na layong ipatigil ang pagbibigay ng pondo para sa militar at pulis ng Pilipinas hangga't hindi natutugunan ang mga umano'y human rights violation sa bansa. Pero hindi naman nabahala rito ang Malacañang. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 24 Setyembre 2020

