Metro Manila mayors to base lockdown proposal on DOH data: exec

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors will meet by Sunday to discuss their recommendation on the lockdown status of the capital region as the general community quarantine (GCQ) is set to end on Sep. 30, their representative said Thursday.

"Isa pong magiging (basehan) dito 'yung data na ipe-present ng DOH. Alam naman po natin na kapag dinowngrade sa MGCQ (modified GCQ) mas maluwag ang magiging protocol na ating ipatutupad sa LGUs. Lalo na ang occupancy rates ng mga negosyo na dating 30 percent magiging 50 percent na ang karamihan dun sa ating industry," Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(One of our basis is the data that will be presented by DOH. We know that if we downgrade to MGCQ, our protocols will ease further and occupancy rates in business will increase to 50 percent from 30 percent in most industries.)

Cities in the capital region currently follow the inter-agency's guidelines on granular lockdowns and home quarantine, wherein the virus patient is placed in an isolation facility and the family's house is on lockdown, Olivarez said.

"Ibig sabihin babantayan ang bahay nila at wala silang palalabasin sa kanilang bahay at tutulungan po 'yan ng ayuda at local government unit," he said.

(This means they will be monitored and no one will leave their homes. They will be provided with aid by the local government unit.)

The Philippines as of Wednesday reported 294,591 cases of COVID-19, with 5,091 deaths and 231,373 recoveries.