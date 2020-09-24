Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Halos 100 lumabag sa quarantine dinampot sa Quezon City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2020 12:33 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Dinampot ng mga awtoridad sa Quezon City ang halos 100 residenteng lumabag sa mga panuntunan para mapigil ang pagkalat ng coronavirus. Panoorin dito ang buong ulat ni Jervis Manahan ng ABS-CBN News. 

TeleRadyo, Setyembre 24, 2020 
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  TeleRadyo   tagalog news   coronavirus   Quezon City   coronavirus lockdown   coronavirus quarantine   COVID-19   coronavirus worldometer   coronavirus deaths   coronavirus cases   coronavirus how many   coronavirus updates   COVID-19 updates   pandemic   COVID   COVID latest   coronavirus latest   Philippines coronavirus   Philippines news  