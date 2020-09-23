Habagat, low pressure area to drench Philippines: PAGASA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 24 2020 07:00 AM
TeleRadyo, weather, weather top, weather today, weather updates, weather September 24, weather Philippines, rains, LPA, low pressure area, storm, PAGASA, habagat, southwest monsoon, La Niña, may bagyo ba, is there a storm
- /overseas/09/24/20/brazils-sao-paulo-likely-to-start-covid-19-immunization-in-december
- /business/09/24/20/jj-kicks-off-study-of-single-shot-covid-19-vaccine-in-60000-volunteers
- /overseas/09/24/20/houston-study-more-contagious-coronavirus-strain-now-dominates
- /overseas/09/24/20/amazon-city-of-manaus-may-have-reached-herd-immunity-study
- /spotlight/09/24/20/it-may-take-several-tries-to-find-right-covid-19-vaccine-health-director-says