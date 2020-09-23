Habagat, low pressure area to drench Philippines: PAGASA

The southwest monsoon or habagat and a low pressure area will dump rains over the Philippines Thursday, said the state weather bureau.



The LPA was 655 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon at 3 a.m., said PAGASA senior weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

The weather disturbance will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon, he told TeleRadyo.

The rest of the country will experience fair weather with isolated rains due to the habagat, he said.

La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, will emerge in the last quarter of the year and will be felt in the first quarter of 2021, Ordinario said.

Caused by below-average sea surface temperatures, La Niña can occur on average every 2 to 7 years, said the US National Ocean Service.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 24, 2020