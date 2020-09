DSWD wants unused P10-B SAP funds repurposed as livelihood assistance

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) plans to use its P10-billion unused funds for the second tranche of the social amelioration program for livelihood assistance grant.

“Meron tayong request sa Department of Buget and Management na i-repurpose o gamitin sa ibang purpose 'yung anticipated natin na unutilized funds para sa livelihood assistance grant,” said DSWD Spokesperson Irene Dumlao in an interview on TeleRadyo.

“Ang Livelihood Assistance Grant is part of the recovery phase of the social amelioration program kung kaya kahit sila ay nakatanggap ng emergency subsidy at natukoy sila for the livelihood assistance grant, magpapatuloy at makakatanggap sila ng tulong,” she added.

A Senate budget hearing earlier revealed the DSWD has P10 billion in unused funds allocated for the second

Dumlao said the DSWD recalibrated its target for the second tranche to about 17 million beneficiaries and had to accommodate additional 5 million waitlisted beneficiaries.

However, some beneficiaries were counted as duplicate and ineligible and were removed from the list.

“And 'yung additional na 5 million target, 3.2 million lamang ang naisumite ng mga lokal na pamahalaan hence, nagkaroon na po tayo ng deduction doon sa ating target. And because nagkaroon ng deduction ng target, meron na tayong anticipated na unutilized fund ito nga po 'yung nabanggit na P10-billion,” explained Dumlao.



Meanwhile, the DSWD official urged those who have yet to receive their cash aid to get in touch with the department or their local welfare office to find out if they lack the needed information for the agency’s financial service providers to process their transaction accounts.



“Talaga pong tinatapos na natin ito sa buwan na ito, mangilan-ngilan na lamang po ang inaayos natin,” she said.