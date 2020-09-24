Home  >  News

AFP says ready to sanction officers who violate social media rules

Posted at Sep 24 2020 10:04 PM

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is ready to sanction its personnel who will be found to have violated social media policies. An Army captain is said to be the operator of some accounts taken down by Facebook for coordinated inauthentic behavior. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 24, 2020
