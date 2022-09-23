Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — An indigenous peoples' rights lawyer on Friday welcomed a Manila court ruling that dismissed the Philippine government's petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army as terrorist organizations.

Lawyer Joe Molintas was among over 600 names originally listed by the Department of Justice as alleged members of the CPP-NPA. He has since cleared his name from the list.

"I welcome the ruling of the Regional Trial Court as I also welcome my name being included in the beginning because I've been subjected to many discrimination in the past and that was the best time for me to be able to clear my name," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Molintas said he only fought for the rights of the indigenous peoples. This includes crafting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which was passed in 2007.

"Because of our long work with the United Nations and with the Cordillera People's Alliance, our names are always included as part of the CPP-NPA, which is far from the truth," he said.

The Cordillera Peoples Alliance is an independent federation of progressive peoples organizations, most of them grassroots-based organizations among indigenous communities in the Cordillera Region.

Molintas stressed there was "no evidence" that would link him to the CPP-NPA.

"Ang naging basehan lang nila ay listahan ng military na kami ay suspect. From being a suspect, now we are a terrorist. 'Yun ang naging masama po na nangyari sa amin," he said.

(Their only basis was a military list that included us as suspects. From being a suspect, now we are a terrorist. That is the bad thing that happened to us.)

The Philippine government has lost a court bid to declare the CPP-NPA as terror organizations.

In a 135-page resolution, Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 19 Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar said that the group was not organized for the purpose of engaging in terrorism.

"'Armed struggle' is only a 'means' to achieve the CPP's purpose; it is not the 'purpose' of the creation of the CPP,” she said, after examining the constitution and key documents of the CPP-NPA.

The Philippine government filed the proscription case against the 2 rebel groups in 2018, under the provisions of the Human Security Act of 2007, which was eventually repealed by the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

A proscription case seeks a court ruling declaring as terrorists an organization, association, or group of persons supposedly organized to engage in terrorism, or which actually uses acts to terrorize or “to sow and create a condition of widespread and extraordinary fear and panic among the populace” to coerce the government to give in to an unlawful demand.