Duterte pinirmahan ang nominasyon bilang VP candidate ng PDP-Laban Cusi wing
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 23 2021 09:22 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, halalan, halalan 2022, TV Patrol
- /news/09/23/21/over-728000-more-pfizer-biontech-jabs-arrive-in-ph
- /sports/09/23/21/pinoy-viral-sa-paggaya-ng-dunk-nina-lebron-jordan
- /news/09/23/21/panukalang-p601-m-budget-ng-sbma-aprubado-sa-senate-committee
- /overseas/09/23/21/unruly-us-airline-passenger-incidents-still-too-high
- /sports/09/23/21/nebelhorn-trophy-celestino-finishes-16th