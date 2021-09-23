Home  >  News

Duterte pinirmahan ang nominasyon bilang VP candidate ng PDP-Laban Cusi wing

Posted at Sep 23 2021 09:22 PM

Pormal nang tinanggap ni Pangulong Duterte ang nominasyon ng isang paksiyon ng PDP-Laban para tumakbong bise presidente sa halalan 2022. Hinimok naman ni dating senador Antonio Trillanes ng grupong Magdalo si Vice President Leni Robredo na magpasya na kung tatakbong pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Setyembre 2021
 

