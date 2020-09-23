Why are coronavirus tests more expensive in some hospitals than others?

Why are tests for the novel coronavirus more expensive in some hospitals than in others?

According to Dr. Anna Ong-Lim of the Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19, the total cost covers the price of the testing kit and expenses for actually running the test like machines, technicians and their safety gear.

"Puwedeng doon sa mga laboratories na mataas-taas ang charge, iyong cost ng running the test itself could be a factor. Tandaan natin na iba-iba iyong machines na ginagamit," she told TeleRadyo.

(In laboratories where the charge is a bit higher, the cost of running the test itself might be a factor. Let's remember that different types of machines are used.)

"Factor din iyong tinatawag na biosafety. 'Pag kukuhanan ka ng swab, kailangan iyong technician, naka-PPE... Sa loob ng laboratory ganoon din ang set-up at medyo costly iyon," the doctor added.

(The so-called biosafety is also a factor. When the nasal or oral swab is taken the technician has to wear personal protective equipment. That's also the set-up inside the laboratory and that is a bit costly.)

Authorities should consult hospitals on putting up a price cap for tests and what they need to bring down costs, suggested Ong-Lim.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 23, 2020