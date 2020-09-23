'Stay happy,' Ex-Speaker Alvarez tells Duterte despite lack of contact since ouster

Former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Wednesday wished President Rodrigo Duterte well, despite their lack of communication since he was ousted as the leader of the lower chamber of Congress 2 years ago.

“Stay safe and healthy and also, happy especially,” Alvarez said, addressing Duterte in an ANC interview.

The President's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio reportedly worked behind the scenes to remove Alvarez as Speaker before her father's State of the Nation Address in 2018.

Alvarez said he had yet to talk to the younger Duterte since his ouster.

"Puwede naman tayong magkaisa nang hindi kailangan mag-usap," he said. "Ang sinasabi ko lang huwag kayong mag-away-away sa issues. Magkaisa tayo paano natin ibangon ang bansa."

(We can be united without having the need to talk. I'm just saying let's not fight over issues. Let's unite to help the country recover.)

Earlier in the interview, the Congress representative of Davao Del Norte said the government's pandemic response was "a failure." He also said Duterte's successor "should have the brains" to solve the lasting impacts of the crisis.



ANC, Sept. 23, 2020