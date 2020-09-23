'Stay happy,' Ex-Speaker Alvarez tells Duterte despite lack of contact since ouster
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 23 2020 12:01 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, House of Representatives, Congress, politics, Sara Duterte-Carpio, Lord Allan Velasco, Allan Peter Cayetano, Pantaleon Alvarez
- /news/09/23/20/ph-still-working-on-pilot-study-on-antigen-testing
- /news/09/23/20/ilang-pilipinong-balik-hk-mula-maynila-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19-ofw-group
- /business/09/23/20/chinas-ant-takes-another-step-towards-35-billion-ipo-with-registration-move
- /entertainment/09/23/20/anthony-hopkins-explores-horrors-of-dementia-in-the-father
- /news/09/23/20/pinay-can-still-appeal-ruling-on-hk-live-in-policy-migrant-workers-group